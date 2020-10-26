Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Bioprocessing Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Danaher, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) and ThomsonFisher Scientific.



Executive Summary



Bioprocessing is a kind of high-purity manufacturing process involving the use of living cells to manufacture products that are commercially viable. The biopharmaceutical industry is known to amongst the biggest users and beneficiaries of this process. Apart from biopharmaceutical firms, agriculture, fuel, chemical, and environmental sectors are also amongst the key users of this process. Bioprocessing needs specialized equipment such as bioreactor vessels, filtration devices, mixers and all related piping, stands/holders, and transfer components irrespective of the industry it is used in.



The bioprocessing equipment (or biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment) market encompasses a broad spectrum of equipment for specific functions and applications. It can be divided on the basis of process steps into upstream and downstream. On the basis of product type, the market can bio processors, disposable filter cartridges, depth filters, tangential flow filtration devices etc. On the basis of application, the market can be split into Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins etc. In-house biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, R and D companies and academic institutes are the end-users of these equipment. Single use (SUT) and stainless steel is the segmentation of the market according to technology.



The global bioprocessing equipment market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period on the account of various growth drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising spending on healthcare and elevation in the number of approvals of biologics. The players in the bioprocessing equipment market are confronted with challenges to keep their revenue inflow uninterrupted in the event of equipment malfunctioning. Also, a stringent FDA inspection mechanism puts the operations of pharma companies at uncertain closure risks which in turn poses a threat of loosing clients for bioprocessing equipment manufacturers.

Increasing adoption of SUT bioprocessing equipment, the scope of continuous bioprocessing (CBP), a spike in acquisition activity and technological innovations are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Bioprocessing Equipment market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



