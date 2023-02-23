Bioreactors Market Is Expected Grow at a CAGR of 11% During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- Bioreactors Market

Overview:

Bioreactors are industrial devices or vessels that execute biological processes and are used to cultivate diverse organisms such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells in an appropriate environment. They keep the environment stable for cell development and product synthesis. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, bioreactors are used to manufacture vaccines, antibodies, and biologic goods. They are also employed in industrial processes to culture organisms in regulated environments and to manufacture medicinal medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD analytics analysis, the worldwide "Bioreactors Market" is expected at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

The global bioreactors market is expanding due to increased demand for monoclonal antibiotics, increased funding from private and government organisations for vaccine development, increased demand for single-use bioreactors, and increased development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Furthermore, the rise in technical development for enhanced bioreactors and progress in bioprocessing equipment design fuels the bioreactors market expansion throughout the projection period. Furthermore, Beckman Coulter Life Science, a Danaher subsidiary involved in healthcare development, will unveil the new BioLector XT Microbioreactor in 2021, which will offer high-throughput strain screening, feeding strategy optimization, and culture parameter monitoring. It also has the capacity to capture high-quality data in a short period of time with the least amount of user intervention.



Thus, the presence of major players in the production of sophisticated bioreactors, an increase in R&D efforts for cell culture and microbial applications, and an increase in the number of clinical and pre-clinical trial studies drive bioreactor demand and propel the bioreactors market forward.



Restraints:

However, the high cost of bioreactors is projected to limit bioreactor market growth throughout the forecast period.



Market Opportunities:

Furthermore, global R&D operations for preventative vaccine development have raised demand for clinical-stage bioreactors. For example, ABEC has provided CSR bioreactors to Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL) for the production of COVID-19 vaccine. The market will continue to rise considerably throughout the projected period as a consequence of increased usage of bioreactors in numerous production facilities.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global Bioreactors market is segmented by it's application, material, uses, scale range, region



By Application

- R&D

- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers



By Material

- Glass

- Stainless Steel

- Single-use



By Usage

- Lab-Scale Production

- Pilot-Scale Production

- Full-Scale Production



By Scale

- <1L-10L

- 11L-200L

- 200L-1000L

- >1000L



By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America



Material Type Insights:

-In the worldwide bioreactors market, the single-use category accounted for the highest revenue share.

The worldwide bioreactors market is divided into three segments based on material type: glass, single-use, and stainless steel. Due to rising demand for biologic pharmaceuticals, government measures to further promote the pharmaceutical industry, and developments in R&D activities for vaccine manufacturing, the single-use category is likely to achieve the fastest revenue CAGR over the projection period. The benefits of single-use bioreactors, such as decreased cleaning and sterilising requirements, fewer danger of cross-contamination, and more control over aseptic conditions, are attributed to this segment's consistent sales growth. By decreasing automation complexity, single-use bioreactors increase end-product quality.



Control Type Insights:

-The global market for bioreactors is anticipated to have significant CAGR growth in the automated segment revenue.



The worldwide bioreactors market is divided into two categories based on control type: manual and automated. Due to a rising frequency of chronic illnesses, a spike in cell culture method adoption, and developments in R&D activities for the manufacturing of customised medication, the automated sector is predicted to dominate in terms of revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period.



Due to an increase in the frequency of chronic illnesses and the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector for cell culture application, manual segment revenue is predicted to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players that are contributing to the market's growth are

- Danaher Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

- GE Healthcare

- Merck Millipore Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

- Sartorius AG

- Amec Foster Wheeler

- Flour Corp

- Technip SA

- Jacobs Engineering Group



Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for a significant share of the bioreactors market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in chronic disease prevalence, the presence of key players in advanced bioreactor manufacturing, and advancements in R&D in biomedical research in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in chronic illness incidence, increased demand for innovative biologic treatments, and an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies.



Recent Developments:

- Merck announced the purchase of Lonza's MAST platform, an automated aseptic bioreactor sampling system, in 2022. Customers can use these systems to optimise data during bioprocessing. This purchase will help the firm increase its market footprint.

- Danaher Corporation purchased General Electric Life Sciences' CYTIVA biopharma division in 2020. This strategy has helped the firm expand its product portfolio for biopharma customers while also increasing market penetration.