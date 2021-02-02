Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The consistent deposition of xenobiotic recalcitrant compounds in the environment has resulted in hazardous repercussions owing to which, several disposing techniques and strategies have emerged recently. Presently, one of the most popular disposing strategies that have gained much popularity is bioremediation.



The Bioremediation market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to consider a significant market share and in anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period because of the growing urbanization coupled with increased consumption of oil and gas across various industries in the region.



Top Key participants Probiosphere, Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, InSitu Remediation Services Limited, Regenesis, Ivey International, Inc., Drylet LLC, Sumas Remediation Services, Inc., and Xylem, Inc among others.



Market Drivers



In the last few years, the bioremediation technology & services market has experienced a considerable spur of activity as key market participants continue to prioritize launching cutting-edge bioremediation solutions that support sequestration, stabilization, recovery, and destruction of contaminants.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-Based Treatments



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others



Developments in the global bioremediation technology and services market over the forecast period are projected to occur in two major areas, including advancements that aim to improve the resolution at which the overlay of contaminants and hydrogeology can be interpreted. These advancements will, in turn, boost the market demand of the bioremediation market.



Research and development activities, coupled with the increasing number of government initiatives and investments to support these activities are estimated to boost the development of the global bioremediation technology and services market.



Regional Landscape



North America emerged as the dominator of the global bioremediation market. In 2020, in terms of revenue, the North America bioremediation market accounted for USD 9.66 billion which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of key players in this region.



Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region expanding with a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period, rising industrialization and urbanization has led to serious environmental pollution problems. Government initiatives for river conservation through bioremediation and involvement of public-private partnerships for bioremediation activities are expected to fuel the growth of the bioremediation technology and services market by 2027.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Bioremediation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Bioremediation Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased growth of population and industrialization across developing countries



4.2.2.2. Growing government initiatives regarding the usage of bioremediation products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Implementation process is slow for environmental protection regulations



4.2.3.2. High procuring cost of heavy equipment for excavation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Bioremediation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Phytoremediation



5.1.2. Biostimulation



5.1.3. Bioaugmentation



5.1.4. Bioreactors



5.1.5. Fungal Remediation



5.1.6. Land-based Treatments



Continue…!



