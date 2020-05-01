Bioresonanse Diagnostics and Treatment

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Enlightenment Wellness Center of Las Vegas and Denver now offers Bioresonanse diagnostics and treatments.



Bioresonanse Diagnostics

Our Bioresonse Device Performs:



*Multivariative analysis of homeostasis of systems and organs.



*Detection of diseases, present in the organism and possible reasons of their rise.



*Detects the diseases in the risk case. Values the biological activity of microflora. Noninvasive analysis method: biochemical blood analysis, microflora analysis (presence of viruses, bacteria, invaders).



*Analyses the genetic predisposition.



*Detects the allergens and their reasons.



*Characterizes changes in the organs: functional and organic.



*Determines the acid­alkali balance in the tissues.



*Gives the recommendations about the diet inclusive of blood group (exclude ­ recommend).



About Enlightenment Wellness Center

In business Since 2000, EWC offers a wide range of whole-body health and wellness programs with professional certified therapists. The services and treatments are designed to provide immediate and long-term physical, emotional and spiritual benefit. We have 2 locations, Las Vegas & Denver.



Boby Sculpting Technology

Your Body Sculpting clinician will work with you on the best treatment plan tailored to your needs. It may take as little as one office visit to achieve your goals. With different applicators to choose from, your clinician can design a treatment plan that can give you your desired results.