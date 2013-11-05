BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 29, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 29, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) over alleged securities laws violations by BioScrip.



Investors with a substantial investment in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) shares between August 8, 2011 and September 20, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 29, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) between August 8, 2011 and September 20, 2013, that BioScrip Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that BioScrip Inc improperly distributed the product Exjade through its specialty pharmacy operations, that BioScrip Inc was in violation of certain federal and state laws and regulations, and that as a result of the foregoing BioScrip's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On September 23, 2013, BioScrip Inc disclosed that the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and a subpoena from the New York State Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, regarding the distribution of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation product Exjade(R) by the Company's legacy specialty pharmacy division.



Shares of BioScrip Inc declined from $11.72 per share on Sept. 20, 2013, to $6.76 per share on Nov. 1, 2013.



On Nov. 4, 2013, NASDAQ:BIOS shares closed at $6.84 per share.



Those who purchased shares of BioScrip Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com