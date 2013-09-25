BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) shares over potential securities laws violations by BioScrip Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) concerning whether a series of statements by BioScrip Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



BioScrip Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $430.71 million in 2010 to $662.64 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $69.14 million in 2010 turned into a Net Income of $64.71 million in 2012. For the first quarter in 2013 BioScrip Inc reported quarterly Revenue of $199.07 million and a Net loss of $7.47 per share.



Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) grew from as low as $4.09 per share in November 2010 to as high as $17.23 per share in July 2013.



On August 7, 2103, BioScrip Inc reported its second quarter 2013 financial results. BioScrip’s second quarter revenue was 190.73 million with a second quarter Net loss of $8.32 million.



Shares of BioScrip Inc declined from $16.63 per share on August 7, 2013, to $13.56 per share on August 8, 2013 and continued to decline to as low as $10.93 per share on September 3, 2013.



Then on September 23, 2013, BioScrip Inc disclosd that the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and a subpoena from the New York State Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, regarding the distribution of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation product Exjade(R) by the Company's legacy specialty pharmacy division.



Shares of BioScrip Inc declined from $11.72 per share on Sept. 20, 2013, to $9.99 per share on Sept. 23, 2013.



On Sept. 24, 2013, NASDAQ:BIOS shares closed at $8.47 per share.



Those who purchased shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com