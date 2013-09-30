BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) was announced concerning whether certain BioScrip officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain BioScrip officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On September 23, 2013, BioScrip Inc disclosd that the Company received a civil investigative demand issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and a subpoena from the New York State Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, regarding the distribution of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation product Exjade(R) by the Company's legacy specialty pharmacy division.



Shares of BioScrip Inc declined from $11.72 per share on Sept. 20, 2013, to $8.31 per share on Sept. 25 2013.



On Sept. 27, 2013, NASDAQ:BIOS shares closed at $8.84 per share.



Those who purchased shares of BioScrip Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com