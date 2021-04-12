Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Biosensors Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Additionally, wearable biosensors aid in the assessment of physiological and functional parameters in multiple sclerosis situations where patients suffer from walking disability. Increasing the adoption of wearable biosensors along with growing chronic ailments will thus propel the growth of the industry. The cost-intensive nature of biosensor production can, however, impede the growth of the biosensors industry.



Based on the technology, optical generated a revenue of USD 04.19 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand in research field including fundamental research, concentration, receptor-cell interactions, fermentation control, kinetic analysis, and equilibrium study,.

The food industry expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecasted period, owing to the rising issues for the identification of allergic components and contaminants in food have paved the way for rapid nutritional analyzes to preserve product freshness and regular testing of raw materials.

The medical application is the major contributor to the Biosensors Market. The medical applcation of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 61.4% of the market in the year 2019, due to the usage of cholesterol assay biosensors, blood pressure control, blood gas analyzer, fertility research, product development, and infectious diseases, thereby an essential tool for detecting and monitoring a wide range of medical conditions, from diabetes to cancer.

Key participants include Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International, TE Connectivity Corporation, Molecular Devices Corp., Pinnacle Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad International, DowDuPont Inc., and Roche Diagnostics, among others.



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermal

Electrochemical

Optical

Others



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

POC Testing

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

Security & Bio-Defense



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Biosensors Market:



The comprehensive global Biosensors market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biosensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biosensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing applications of biosensors in the medical field

4.2.2.2. Rising prevalence of diabetes globally

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory scenario

4.2.3.2. High cost of product development

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biosensors Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Thermal

5.1.2. Electrochemical

5.1.3. Optical

5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Biosensors Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Home Healthcare Diagnostics

6.1.2. POC Testing

6.1.3. Food Industry

6.1.4. Research Laboratories

6.1.5. Security & Bio-Defense



