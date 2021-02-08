Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Biosensors Market Size – USD 19.19 Billion in 2019, Biosensors Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Biosensors Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.



Biosensors are a combination of biological components with physiochemical detectors and are used to detect the presence of a chemical substance. These are widely used in various industries such as medical, food & beverage, healthcare, agriculture, and various others. The continuous technological advancements and growing demand for biosensors in the global market are projected to be the major market growth drivers.



Based on the technology, optical generated a revenue of USD 04.19 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand in research field including fundamental research, concentration, receptor-cell interactions, fermentation control, kinetic analysis, and equilibrium study,.



The food industry expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecasted period, owing to the rising issues for the identification of allergic components and contaminants in food have paved the way for rapid nutritional analyzes to preserve product freshness and regular testing of raw materials.



The medical application is the major contributor to the Biosensors Market. The medical applcation of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 61.4% of the market in the year 2019, due to the usage of cholesterol assay biosensors, blood pressure control, blood gas analyzer, fertility research, product development, and infectious diseases, thereby an essential tool for detecting and monitoring a wide range of medical conditions, from diabetes to cancer.



The North America dominated the market for Biosensors in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 38.7% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 27.9% market in the year 2019.



Key participants include Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International, TE Connectivity Corporation, Molecular Devices Corp., Pinnacle Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad International, DowDuPont Inc., and Roche Diagnostics, among others.



Biosensors Market Drivers

The global market is expected to exhibit considerable growth due to continuous technological developments in the environment of biosensors. Moreover, increasing biosensors usage for non-medical uses, increased demand for glucose monitoring systems, and lucrative growth in POC diagnostics are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based computing technologies will boost the market demand due to various monitoring activities during the forecast period. Increasing use in the food industry to detect contaminants will further propel the market demand during the forecast period.



Biosensors Market Regional Analysis

North America is foreseen to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the advancements in technology to develop miniaturized diagnostic services and the rising consumer demand in the region. Latin America and the Asia Pacific region are projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period due to high demand for POC diagnostics, a high increase in the geriatric population, and growing government initiatives to reduce hospital stays.



Biosensors Market Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermal

Electrochemical

Optical

Others



Biosensors Market End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

POC Testing

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

Security & Bio-Defense



Biosensors Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Biosensors Market Definition

1.2. Biosensors Market Research Scope

1.3. Biosensors Market Methodology

1.4. Biosensors Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biosensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biosensors Market By Technique Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Biosensors Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Biosensors Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Biosensors Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Continued…