Biosensors Market Size :Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026 : Top Most Key Players Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Nova Bio

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Demand for biosensors is increasing due to various applications of biosensors in the medical field, rising diabetic population, high demand for miniature diagnostic devices, and rapid technological advancements. The global Biosensors Market size was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2019 and is expected witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Early and precise disease diagnosis is essential for successful prognosis of the disease and survival of patient. In the recent years, the demand for disposable, cost-efficient, and user-friendly devices with fast response time has extensively increased. These devices owing to their potential to fulfil these criteria through an interdisciplinary combination of approaches from medical science, chemistry, and nanotechnology have paved their way rapidly in the medical field.



Biosensors for measuring blood metabolites such as lactate, glucose, creatinine, and urea, using both optical and electrochemical modes of transduction, are being routinely used and commercially developed in the point of care testing, laboratories, and self-testing for glucose monitoring. They have applications in various segments in the healthcare industry.



The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

- Abbott

- Johnson &Johnson

- Siemens Healthineers

- Nova Biomedical

- Bayer

- ARKRAY

- Medtronic

- Roche

- Sinocare

- Universal Biosensors



Global Biosensors Market, by Products

- Wearable

- Non-Wearable



Global Biosensors Market, by Applications

- Medical

- Environmental Monitoring

- Food Industry

- Agriculture

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Biosensors Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Biosensors Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Biosensors Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Biosensors Market Forecast

4.5.1. Biosensors Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Biosensors Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Biosensors Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Biosensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Biosensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Biosensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Biosensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Biosensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Biosensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Biosensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Biosensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Biosensors Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



