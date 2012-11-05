Biosimilar and Follow-on Biologics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- There is a rising demand for low cost biological drugs. Commercial and regulatory developments are taking the follow-on biologics market to new heights. Drug manufacturers are exploring the possibilities of producing generic biopharmaceuticals drugs with a motive of reducing the prices of these life saving drugs. However, these possibilities are opposed by some scientific challenges and unanswered questions.



Some of the major factors driving the market are rising healthcare cost, expensive drugs and the ageing population. The major challenges faced by the follow-on biologics market are risk factors as it requires high investment and possibilities of failure during the drug development stages. The growth potential for biologics market is expected to be strong in the upcoming years as patents for numerous second generation therapeutic proteins slated for expiry between 2013 and 2019.Many uncertainties surrounding the follow-on biologics are creating significant hurdles for companies to increase their business in the global market. The only way to success is to organize a cross disciplinary team with expertise in biological products, clinical development, regulatory affairs, and medical practices to watchfully plan a proper development strategy.



Follow-on Biologics Market Segmentation



Follow-on biologics market is segmented based on the biologic drug classes as follows:



- Peptides

- Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

- Others



The research report on follow-on biologics market analyzes the global market size, and provides overview of market figures. It also studies the overall market growth rate and current advancements in industry. This report analyzes current trends, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top industry players. It also provides a detailed review of micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants along with value chain analysis.



Major geographies covered under this research report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are 3SBio, Abbott, Abraxis BioScience, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Astra Zeneca, Avesta Biotherapeutics and Research (ABRPL), Avesthagen, Axicorp, Biogen Idec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CCL Pharmaceuticals, CinnaGen, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Elan Corporation, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Sandoz, Zenotech, and others.



