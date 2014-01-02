Biosimilar Market Research - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- There is a rising demand for low cost biological drugs. Commercial and regulatory developments are taking the follow-on biologics market to new heights. Drug manufacturers are exploring the possibilities of producing generic biopharmaceuticals drugs with a motive of reducing the prices of these life saving drugs. However, these possibilities are opposed by some scientific challenges and unanswered questions.



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Some of the major factors driving the market are rising healthcare cost, expensive drugs and the ageing population. The major challenges faced by the follow-on biologics market are risk factors as it requires high investment and possibilities of failure during the drug development stages. The growth potential for biologics market is expected to be strong in the upcoming years as patents for numerous second generation therapeutic proteins slated for expiry between 2013 and 2019.



Many uncertainties surrounding the follow-on biologics are creating significant hurdles for companies to increase their business in the global market. The only way to success is to organize a cross disciplinary team with expertise in biological products, clinical development, regulatory affairs, and medical practices to watchfully plan a proper development strategy.



Follow-on Biologics Market Segmentation



Follow-on biologics market is segmented based on the biologic drug classes as follows:



- Peptides

- Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

- Others



The research report on follow-on biologics market analyzes the global market size, and provides overview of market figures. It also studies the overall market growth rate and current advancements in industry. This report analyzes current trends, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top industry players. It also provides a detailed review of micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants along with value chain analysis.



Major geographies covered under this research report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are 3SBio, Abbott, Abraxis BioScience, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Astra Zeneca, Avesta Biotherapeutics and Research (ABRPL), Avesthagen, Axicorp, Biogen Idec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CCL Pharmaceuticals, CinnaGen, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Elan Corporation, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Sandoz, Zenotech, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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