The global Biosimilar market is valued at US$ 6038.4 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 14790 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026.



This report focuses on Biosimilar volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biosimilar market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Segment by Type: Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin And Others.



Segment by Application: Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others.



The Biosimilar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.



The key regions covered in the Biosimilar market report are: {North America (U.S., Canada)}, {Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)}, {Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)}, {Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)}, {Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)}



This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.



The major players in global Biosimilar market include: Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Genor BioPharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Reliance Life Sciences



