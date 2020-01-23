Biosimilar Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years at a CAGR of 35.12 % over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Biosimilar Market (Product - Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin, and Other Products; Application - Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global biosimilar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.12% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Biosimilar is useful for the treatment of illnesses such as anemia, autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, growth hormone deficiencies, hematological diseases, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. The substitution of biological drugs with biosimilar drugs can save a lot of money for the public health care sector and patients.



An Increasing Number of Patients with Chronic Illness Driving the Demand for Effective Patented Biologics Medicines



According to the WHO report, from a projected total of 58 million deaths from all causes in 2005, it is estimated that chronic diseases will account for 35 million, which is double the number of deaths from all infectious diseases (including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria), maternal and perinatal conditions, and nutritional deficiencies combined. Biosimilar treatment allows earlier and wider access to appropriate therapy for patients without increasing the economic burden on health-care systems.



Monoclonal Antibodies Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product and application. Based on the product, the study includes human growth hormones, monoclonal antibodies, insulin, peptides, erythropoietin, and other products. Based on the application, the study includes oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other applications.



Monoclonal antibodies are used to treat many diseases, including some types of cancer. The US Food and drug administration has approved more than a dozen mAbs to treat certain cancers. Different types of monoclonal antibodies are used in cancer treatment. Such as naked monoclonal antibodies. These types of antibodies work by themselves. There is no drug or radioactive material attached to them. These are the most common type of mAbs used to treat cancer. Allosteric monoclonal antibodies have the potential to be novel, ultra-long acting, agents for the regulation of hyperglycemia in diabetes. According to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, monoclonal antibody eculizumab is effective in treating patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a life-threatening, chronic, and progressive inflammatory disease.



Europe is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period



Compared to branded counterparts, biosimilars are less expensive as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time thereby reducing the costs. Moreover, the efficacy and safety profile of branded counterparts has been already established thus launching of biosimilar does not require extensive marketing. In addition, patents of several biologics are expiring over the upcoming years, thus giving huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers. Factor such as changing lifestyle in this region has resulted in an increased prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. which in turn is contributing to the growth of the market.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon Limited, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Inc, Coherus BioSciences, Inc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, and Other Companies.



BIOCAD introduced two new original drugs based on monoclonal antibodies - an interleukin-17 inhibitor (inn - netakimab) and a PD-1 inhibitor (inn - progolimab).



During the 30th anniversary CPhI Worldwide exhibition, BIOCAD a leading Russian innovative company that integrates a world-class R& D center cutting-edge pharmaceutical and biotech production, publicly announced plans to introduce netakimab and prololimab to the European market and start of the clinical trials in Europe. The company has already received permission to conduct an international multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of prololimab for non-small cell lung cancer in Slovakia and Hungary.



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The biosimilar market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the biosimilar market.