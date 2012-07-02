"biosimilars: Global Regulatory Update" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Biosimilars: Global Regulatory Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- After consultation with industry, the FDA published draft biosimilars guidelines in February 2012. Although details are lacking in a number of areas such as interchangeability, the guidance sets out the agency's broad views and gives developers greater certainty for the initiation of development programs.
Report Scope
- Insight into the key biosimilar regulatory developments globally
- Assessment of the key strategies incorporated by players as a response to these changes in biosimilar regulation
Report Highlights
The FDA published draft biosimilars guidelines in February 2012.
In the EU, the EMA has published guidance for the development of interferon beta biosimilars.
In order to meet physician and patient demands for more complex drugs and reduce the financial burden on payers, the Iranian government is keen to promote the Iranian biosimilars industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate the evolving regulatory environment around the world and how this impacts biosimilar market access and uptake.
- Gain insight into the strategies employed by payers and pharmaceutical companies as a response to these changes in the regulatory environment.
