Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, "Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth" that provides key data, information and analysis of the major trends and issues affecting the biosimilar market in developed countries covering the US, the top five European markets and Japan. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the biosimilar market, and offers market forecasts by geography as well as biosimilar categories. It also provides the drivers and restraints affecting the biosimilars market, as well as the business environment and the key success factors in the global biosimilar industry. In addition, the report describes the regulatory environment in the US, top five European markets and Japan with respect to biosimilars. Finally, the report looks into the competitive landscape of the biosimilar industry by offering profiles of key players in the industry and the analysis of major deals that have taken place.
The global biosimilars industry has grown significantly over the past few years and has a great scope for future growth due to the expiry of patents for major biological drugs, pressure on the governments of developed nations to cut healthcare costs and the savings in treatment costs offered by biosimilars. The global biosimilar industry was valued at $450m in 2011 and is expected to increase to $7.5billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.6%. Access to the US market after the issuance of draft guidelines by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will offer a major boost to the growth of the global biosimilar market. The establishment of guidelines for the approval of biosimilar interferons in the European Union will also drive global biosimilar market growth.
Currently, the global biosimilar market is at nascent stage. Major pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz and Hospira have made a strong position for themselves in the European biosimilar market. However, the markets in the US and Japan have not been explored fully. Companies such as Pfizer, Mylan and Merck have shown interest in the opportunities offered by the global biosimilar market and have taken initiatives enter into it. Players such as Biocon and Celltrion from the emerging economies are collaborating with these global pharmaceutical companies to develop and market biosimilars. The market is expected to witness a large amount of strategic consolidation between these players in near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Celltrion, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hospira, Biocon, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sandoz, 3SBio, Intas Pharma, Samsung Biologics
