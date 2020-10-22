Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global biosimilars market was worth $7.79 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.70% and reach $23.63 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and STADA Arzneimittel.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biosimilars are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biosimilars activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biosimilars, thus driving the biosimilars market.



The lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists limits the growth of the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of familiarity with biosimilars reduces the likelihood of prescribing the drugs to patients which affects the demand for new biosimilars in the market. For instance, in 2018, according to the PwC's Health Research Institute, out of 442 clinicians surveyed 55% of clinicians were unfamiliar with biosimilars and 35% were reluctant to prescribe them due to concerns included safety of the follow-on biologic. Thus, the lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists restricts the growth of the biosimilars market.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Biosimilars in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



