The global market for biosimilars is estimated to be worth around USD 15.60 billion in 2021, and it is expected to show significant growth, with a predicted rate of over 23.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.
Biosimilars are authorized versions of innovator drugs that can be manufactured after the original product's patent has expired. The market demand for biosimilars is driven by a range of factors, including the growing elderly population, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the cost-effectiveness of biosimilar drugs, a more streamlined regulatory approval process, and the idea of interchangeability.
Key Players Covered in Biosimilars market report are:
Samsung Biologics
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Celltrion
Reliance Life Sciences
Pfizer, Inc.
Coherus BioSciences
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Amgen, Inc.
Biocon Limited
Apotex, Inc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The research report includes vital industry data, as well as tables and statistics to back up the analysis. To better understand market dynamics, the global Biosimilars market is divided into four segments: product type, application, geography, and end-use.
Biosimilars Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Product:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Insulin
Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor
Erythropoietin
Recombinant Human Growth Hormone
Etanercept
Follitropin
Teriparatide
Interferons
Enoxaparin Sodium
Glucagon
Calcitonin
By Indication:
Oncology
Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders
Chronic Diseases
Blood Disorders
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Infectious Diseases
Other Indications
Segmented by Region/Country
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia Other
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis
The market research report discusses the COVID-19 epidemic and its effects on the Biosimilars market in great detail. The pandemic compelled this company to adapt and grow. In the aftermath of the global COVID-19 epidemic, this research paper examines the supply chain, import and export restrictions, regional government regulations, and the sector's potential ramifications.
Regional Outlook
The market research report focuses on the prospective region that is expected to generate opportunities in the global Biosimilars market in the coming years. This analysis will undoubtedly assist readers, stakeholders, and industry participants in gaining a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its potential for future growth.
Competitive Scenario
The global Biosimilars market is divided into segments based on company, market rate, competitive landscape, and most recent trends, such as consolidation, development, acquiring, and top firms' industry segments. The research report help to understand the competitive landscape and prepare the strategies accordingly.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Biosimilars Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Biosimilars Global Market, by Type
Chapter 6. Biosimilars Global Market, by Application
Chapter 7. Biosimilars Global Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 11. Russia-Ukraine War Consequence
Chapter 12. Risk Analysis of Global Recession in 2023
Chapter 13. Research Process
Continued…
