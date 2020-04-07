Biosimilars Market Comprehensive Insights and Key Players: Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceuticals Forecast 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Biosimilars Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Biosimilars market was estimated to be over US$ 4,500 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2019 to 2030.

For Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/67



Major Key Players: Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Stada Arzneimittel AG and Mylan.



Biosimilars Market by Product

- Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins(Monoclonal Antibodies (Rituximab, Adalimumab, and Infliximab) Erythropoietin, and Follitropin)

- Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins(Insulin, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor, Recombinant Human Growth Hormone)

- Interferon(Interferon-Alpha and Interferon-Beta)), Recombinant Peptides (Glucagon and Calcitonin)



Type of Manufacturing:

In-house Manufacturing, and Contract Manufacturing



Disease:

Chronic Disease, Oncology, Autoimmune Disease, Blood disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Growth Hormone Deficiency



To be precise, biosimilars are not the exact copy of the original product, but are similar since they do not contain exact replica of the active elements like chemically obtained small-molecule drugs. Hence, biosimilars is not considered generics like the biologically obtained drugs.



For special Discount: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/67



Table of Content

1 Introduction of Biosimilars Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Biosimilars Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Biosimilars Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Biosimilars Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Biosimilars Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Biosimilars Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research



Buy Now: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/67



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com