Biosimilars Market Size to Enlarge with Growing Revenue at 30.5% of CAGR Till 2027 : Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Biosimilar are alternatives to existing patented, and approved biologicss and possess similar medicinal properties as compared to the original biologics. The biosimilars vary a little from original biologics in terms of structure but must have similar safety and efficacy as compared to the originator biologics. Biosimilars development does not require Phase II clinical trial for approval and the focus is put on determination of 'biosimilarity' to the reference originator biologics. Thus it has much reduced clinical development timelines and reduced product costs as compared to use of original biologics.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all the sectors of the industries and the crisis has drastically altered the economic landscape of the market. The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Biosimilars market and provides an in-depth analysis of the key changes in the trends, demands, and growth patterns. The report also provides a current and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Biosimilars market.



The Global Biosimilars Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% from USD 6.71 billion in 2019 to USD 56.76 billion in 2027.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1177



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Biosimilars market on a global and regional scale. The forecast estimation have been done value chain analysis and provides an in-depth assessment of the market drivers and restraining factors along with their impact on the global market. It also covers a detailed analysis of the major market players along with an extensive overview of the expansion plans, business strategies, and product portfolio.



The main companies profiled in the report are:



Amgen

Biocon

Celltrion

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Mylan

Pfizer

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Stada Arzneimittel

Teva Pahrmaceutical



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1177



The research report is an investigative study that offers a conclusive overview of the global Biosimilars market through detailed market segmentation into key applications, types, and regions.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor

Filgrastim

Pegfilgrastim

Interferons

Interferon-Beta

Interferon-Alpha

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab

Infliximab

Rituximab

Trastuzumab

Other Monoclonal Antibodies

Follitropin

Etanercept

Recombinant Peptides

Glucagon

Calcitonin



Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases



The regional segmentation provides current and emerging demands and trends of the global Biosimilars market in the key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The section also covers a country-wise analysis of the regions and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-biosimilars-market



The Global Biosimilars Market confers a deeper understanding and an extensive overview of the Biosimilars market. It includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis to offer insightful fata about the competitive landscape. The study also presents an in-depth study about the market analysis, market size, growth rate, and trends. It also offers strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new players to help them capitalize on emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.



Table of Content-



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Global cancer burden

3.2. Worldwide chronic disease prevalance

3.3. Drug development costs

3.4. Upcoming patent expiry

Chapter 4. Biosimilars Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biosimilars Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Biosimilars Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Biosimilars Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1177



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Browse More Reports-



Property Management Software Market Size



Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Share



Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth



Polyester Resins Market Analysis



Forestry Equipment Market Trends



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370