Biosimilars Market Size to Reach USD 56.76 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Global Biosimilars Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% from USD 6.71 billion in 2019 to USD 56.76 billion in 2027. Biosimilar are alternatives to existing patented, and approved biologicss and possess similar medicinal properties as compared to the original biologics. The biosimilars vary a little from original biologics in terms of structure but must have similar safety and efficacy as compared to the originator biologics. Biosimilars development does not require Phase II clinical trial for approval and the focus is put on determination of 'biosimilarity' to the reference originator biologics. Thus it has much reduced clinical development timelines and reduced product costs as compared to use of original biologics.



The global market is driven by various of factors such as global prevalence of target disease prevalence across the globe, launch of biosimilars by various market players, favorable investments scenario, and upcoming patent expiry.



The Biosimilars market is characterized by presence of significant number of pharmaceutical giants as well as emerging players operating across the globe. Additionally, availability of research fundings, demand for cheaper biologics alternative and favorable regulatory scenario in Europe and Asia pacific is propelling the market in these regions. However, some regions such as U.S are facing slow adoption of biosimilars with first biosimilar approved in 2015 for Sandoz's Zarxio (filgrastim), and 3, 5, and 7, biosimilars approved by FDA in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively..



Key participants include Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mylan, Pfizer, Samsung Biologics, Sandoz, Stada Arzneimittel, and Teva Pahrmaceutical .



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Biosimilars market on the basis of type, disease type, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

o Insulin

o Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

o Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor

I. Filgrastim

II. Pegfilgrastim

o Interferons

I. Interferon-Beta

II. Interferon-Alpha

o Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

I. Erythropoietin

II. Monoclonal Antibodies

III. Follitropin

IV. Etanercept

o Recombinant Peptides

I. Glucagon

II. Calcitonin



Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Oncology

- Blood Disorders

- Chronic Diseases

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Growth Hormone Deficiency

- Infectious Diseases

- Other Diseases



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Biosimilars market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 21.0% and 31.4% CAGR, respectively. High chronic disease prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins is the dominating Biosimilars which holds over 60% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 33.4%. However, regulatory obstacles and manufacturing complexity are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Recombinant Peptides segment was estimated to account for USD 501.00 million in 2018 and is expected to grow reach USD 4.38 Billion by year 2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 32.8% of the global Biosimilars market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth.

Some regions such as U.S. and Latin America are facing slow adoption of biosimilars due to stringent regulatory framework…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Global cancer burden

3.2. Worldwide chronic disease prevalance

3.3. Drug development costs

3.4. Upcoming patent expiry

Chapter 4. Biosimilars Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biosimilars Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Biosimilars Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Biosimilars Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target diseases across the world

4.4.1.2. Cost effectiveness of biosimilar drugs

4.4.1.3. Launch of novel therapeutics

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Manufacturing challenges

4.4.2.2. Stringent regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Biosimilars Pricing Analysis



