Biosimilars Market Worth $1,954 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The “Biosimilars Market Product [Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, Filgrastim, Somatropin), Glycosylated (Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)] & Application (Oncology, Blood Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2018”, provides a detailed overview of the major drivers,restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global biosimilars market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and share analysis.



Browse 80 market data tables and 80 figures spread through 320 pages and in-depth TOC on “Biosimilars Market Product [Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, Filgrastim, Somatropin), Glycosylated (Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)] & Application (Oncology, Blood Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2018”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biosimilars-40.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The global market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, and services. By product, the global biosimilars market is segmented into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, and recombinant peptides. The recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market is further classified into insulin, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), interferon, and human growth hormone; whereas the recombinant glycosylated proteins market is further broken down into erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, and follitropin. Glucagon and calcitonin are considered under the recombinant peptides segment. The recombinant glycosylated proteins segment is the largest segment with a share of 40% of the global market in 2013. Of all the products, monoclonal antibodies will be the fastest-growing segment at an estimated CAGR of 41.9% from 2013 to 2018. Following this, insulin will be the second-fastest growing market from 2013 to 2018.The growth is attributed to the rise in incidences of diabetes; the ongoing patent expiration of biologic drugs such as Lantus, Humalog, and Novorapid; and the cost effectiveness of biosimilars of insulin.



Download Free PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=40



By application, the market is segmented into oncology, blood disorders, growth hormonal deficiency, chronic and autoimmune disorders, and others (female infertility, hypoglycemia, myocardial infarction, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and chronic kidney failure). Oncology is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global biosimilars market. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of oncology along with the rise in aging population and the changing lifestyles. The global market will be worth $2.0 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2013 to 2018). The major factors driving the growth of the market are the launch of new biosimilars (monoclonal antibodies, filgrastim, and follitropin); ongoing clinical research on potential pipeline products; patent expirations of various biologics such as Neupogen, Humira, and Lantus; and the increasing demand for first-wave biosimilar products such as somatropin, filgrastim, and erythropoietin.



Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=40



The global market is highly consolidated with the top three players, namely, Sandoz (Germany), Hospira (U.S.), and Teva (Israel) occupying 90% of the market share. Other key players include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Biocon Ltd. (India), Mylan (U.S.), Biopartners (Switzerland), Amgen (U.S.), and Intas Biopharmaceutical Ltd. (India).



Browse related reports:

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market by Technology (Ion-Exchange Chromatography, HPLC, Gel-Electrophoresis, NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), Products (Reagents & Instruments) & End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protein-crystallization-market-147057058.html



Gene Expression Analysis Market by Technology (DNA Microarray, Real-Time PCR, Next Generation Sequencing), Consumables (DNA Chips, Reagents), Services (Gene Profiling, Bioinformatics, Data Analysis Software) & Applications] - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gene-expression-analysis-market-156613968.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets