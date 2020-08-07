Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), Manufacturing (In-house, Contract) & Indication (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease), Region – Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Global Biosimilars Market size is expected to grow from USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7%



Based on the product, the biosimilars market industry is segmented into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is attributed primarily to the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing number of product launches/approvals.



Based on the monoclonal antibody, the biosimilars market industry is segmented into infliximab, rituximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, and other monoclonal antibodies. The infliximab segment accounted for the largest biosimilars market share in 2019. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases drives the market growth.



Browse 133 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40



Major Market Growth Drivers:



- Increasing demand for biosimilar drugs

- Rising incidence of chronic diseases



Biosimilars Market Growth Opprtunities:



- Emerging markets

- New indications and the patent expiry of biologic products



Key Questions Addressed by the Report:



- What are the various biosimilars and their respective market shares in the overall market?

- Where will these developments shape the industry in the mid-to-long term?

- What are the recent trends affecting the biosimilars market?

- Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



By region, the biosimilars industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by Asia Pacific. This is attributed to factors such as the patent expiry of biologic products & the launch of new biosimilars, the rising incidence of chronic disorders, and the emergence of new market participants.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40



The prominent players operating in the global biosimilars market include Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck KgaA (Germany), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Dr. Reddys Laboratories (India), Amgen (US), Celltrion (South Korea), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Amega Biotech (Argentina), mAbxience (Switzerland), Probiomed (Mexico), Apotex (Canada), Chong Kun Dang (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China), Gedeon Richter (Hungary), Biocad (Russia), Coherus Bioscience (US), and Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany).