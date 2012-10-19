Biosimulation Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Biosimulation is computer aided mathematical simulation of biological systems and processes. Biosimulation is used for model based calculation of biological systems. The global biosimulation market is expected to grow at a considerable rate from 2011 to 2018.The primary reason for the growth of biosimulation is the increasing use of pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic (PKPD) modeling in pre-clinical drug development. PKPD is the most widely used method in drug development.



Increasing importance of advanced techniques to reduce the drug development and discovery cost is the primary factor for the growth of the global biosimulation market. Also, increased spending on health care, advanced computer technology, improved simulation and modeling tools will also contribute to the growth of the biosimulation market. Lack of standardization in biosimulation methodology, lack of knowledge about biological processes and systems and risk of failing of drugs in biosimulation are the major hurdles for this market. However, innovative technology will help to overcome these barriers.



Read More: Biosimulation Market



Based on application, the biosimulation market could be segmented into two major categories -drug discovery and drug development. Drug discovery is further segmented into target identification, lead identification, target validation, and lead optimization. Drug development biosimulation is segmented into pre-clinical testing and clinical trial. The global market for biosimulation could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).



North America is the largest regional market by revenue for biosimulation and holds more than one third of the global biosimulation market share. Europe is the second largest regional market and represents the fastest growing regional market for the biosimulation industry. Growth in the European market is due to efforts of regulatory bodies in promoting advanced technologies in drug discovery and development. The biosimulation market in Asia is at a development stage and growing at a relatively slower rate due to lack of skilled workers and infrastructure facilities.



Some of the major players in this industry include Schrodinger, Accelrys, Certara, Rhenovia, Simulation Plus, ACD/Labs, LeadScope, CCG, Entelos, Physiomics, Genedata, Insilico Biotechnology, Archimedes, Insilico biosciences and Compugen.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market Here



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biosimulation-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com