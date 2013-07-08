New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Agricultural biostimulants are natural substances with diverse formulation compounds, which are applied to soil and plants to improve and regulate crops physiological processes for crop enhancement. Biostimulants stimulate plant growth to improve crop yields, vigor, and quality. The global biostimulants market consists of acid based and extracts based biostimulants. Acid based biostimulants are further classified as humic acid, fulvic acid and amino acids. Extract based biostimulants contains seaweed based biostimulants
This report estimates the global market size of the biostimulants in terms of active ingredient, market area, and revenue. The market has been further segmented on the basis of crop types such as ROW crop, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and other crop. Market drivers, restraints & challenges, raw material, and product price trends are discussed in detail. Market share by participants for the overall market is discussed in detail in the report. It also includes the profile of leading market players of this industry including Arysta LifeScience (Japan), BioAtlantis Ltd (Ireland), ILSA SPA (Italy), Agrinos AS (Norway) and so on.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive technical and commercial study of the global biostimulants market. The primary sources-experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects.
A continuous increase in consumer demand has driven the growth in the biostimulants products market. The most important factors for increasing demand for biostimulants consumption are their organic origin, and environment friendliness. Biostimulants are considered as a boon for development of sustainable agriculture. Other important factors of biostimulants are crop specific and targeting particular feature of crop for development. The global biostimulants product market is projected to reach $2,241.0 million at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2018. Europe was the largest market for the biostimulants in 2012. The region is expected to show significant growth in the market in near future.
