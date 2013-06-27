Biostimulants Market Expected to Reach $2,241.0 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 12.5%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The report " Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic acid, Fulvic acid, Amino Acid, Seaweed extracts), Applications (Foliar, soil, & seed), Crop types (Row crops, fruit & vegetable, turf & ornamental) & Geography—Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018 " defines and segments the global biostimulants market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue and market area for biostimulants. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global biostimulants market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW).



The global Biostimulants Market is projected to reach $2,241.0 million at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2018. Acid based biostimulant products accounted for the largest share followed by extract based biostimulants. Europe contributed around maximum share in the global biostimulants market. The demand for the new products and variety of biostimulants is increasing in the market as these are responsible for higher productivity. The existing companies are actively introducing innovative products with different ingredients to satisfy the nutrient requirement of various crops. Developments in the global biostimulants market have been growing across the globe, led by Latin America and APAC. Companies such as Arysta LifeScience (Japan), BioAtlantis Ltd (Ireland), ILSA SPA (Italy), and Agrinos AS (Norway) are major players for biostimulants market around globe.



