Biosurfactants Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecasts, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Over the last few years, the global biosurfactants market has grown incrementally. Lack of cost competitiveness of biosurfactants remains a major concern; however, growing demand of biosurfactants from consumers’ market and environmental friendly quality offered by manufacturers overcomes this concern, thus driving the growth of biosurfactants market. Increasing awareness among consumers for bio-based products will give rise to new markets for the biosurfactants. Moreover, awareness created by regulatory organizations will also support the growth of biosurfactants market.



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Among all the segments, the household detergents and personal care segment together will be the point of focus contributing more than 56.8% of the global biosurfactants market in 2018. Among all geographical regions, Europe is leading globally in terms of production and consumption of biosurfactants, followed by North America, mainly due to recovering economies and increasing income and expenditure on consumer goods.



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The global biosurfactants market volume is expected to be 476,512.2 tons by 2018. Out of this total, 21% of volume consumption will come from developing regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America.

A number of renowned surfactants vendors such as BASF-Cognis and Ecover have already ventured into the biosurfactants market. BASF-Cognis leads the pack with over 20% share of the market in 2011. Other major producers include Ecover, Urumqi Unite, Saraya and MG Intobio. The top three biosurfactants vendors accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2011.



This research report is especially designed to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the biosurfactants market and sub-markets over the next five years. The report provides extensive analysis of the biosurfactants industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges, for a better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the biosurfactants industry in terms of its product types, end-use segments and geography.



The report helps in providing a comprehensive overview of:



- Global biosurfactants market with respect to products, services, opportunities, and techniques available for the customers



- Market structure by identifying various sub-segments of the global biosurfactants market. Forecast trends of the global biosurfactants market and its various sub-segments with respect to major geographies of the world



- Market trends and drivers of the global biosurfactants market



- Risks and opportunities available for growth of the industry



- Each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and contribution to the overall global biosurfactants market



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