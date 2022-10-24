Biosurfactants Market Is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The report "Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides), Application (Detergent, Personal care, Food processing, Agricultural chemicals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027 ", will grow to USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 billion in 2022



According to ScienceAlert, "Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with a wide range of applications." Biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by the biologically available raw materials through microbial fermentation. They are 100% biodegradable and exhibit superior foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and dispersing properties. Biosurfactants act as secondary metabolites accumulating at the air/water or oil/water interfaces, forming micellar aggregates by reducing the surface tension.



Glycolipids is the largest biosurfactants material of biosurfactants market.

Glycolipids are the well-known and most studied type of low-molecular-weight biosurfactants. They are composed of carbohydrates (hydrophilic moiety) linked with either hydroxy aliphatic acids or long-chain fatty acids (hydrophobic moiety). These linkages remain intact with the means of an ester or ether group. Glycolipids comprise oligos or monosaccharides along with lipid moieties. The saccharide part can consist of mannose, glucose, galactosesulfate, glucuronic acid, rhamnose, or galactose moieties, whereas the lipid moiety consists of either hydroxyl fatty acids or fatty alcohols and unsaturated or saturated fatty alcohols.



Personal care is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Biosurfactants are mainly used in cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and other personal care products. During the production of personal care products, biosurfactants are utilized for cleansing, moisturizing, emulsifying, foaming, water binding capacity, and dispersing UV filters. In cosmetics, biosurfactants find applications in body washes, eye shadows, lotions, hair products, acne treatment, lip color, anti-wrinkle products, skin smoothing, and deodorants.



Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

The major applications of biosurfactants in Europe are detergents and personal care, owing to the huge R&D activities being undertaken by researchers to develop innovative biomaterials. Industrial growth and increasing consumer awareness toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable products are primarily driving the biosurfactants market in Europe. Moreover, the growing investments in the manufacturing industry in Germany are contributing to the increased demand for biosurfactants in the region.



The key market players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Holiferm Limited (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others .



Evonik Industries AG is one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies. The company serves industries such as additives, coatings, personal care products, medical products, plastic and rubber materials, animal nutrition, infrastructure, and others. The company is involved in many collaborations and partnership activities in the nutrition & care segment. It announced a partnership with Unilever in December 2019 to produce green biosurfactants. The rhamnolipid technology of Evonik Industries AG is used by Unilever to manufacture Quix as a household cleaner. This investment of Evonik Industries AG has strengthened its position in producing biosurfactants and marked its global presence.