BioSystems International - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Biosystems International (BSI) is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, based in France. The company creates cutting edge blood-based diagnostics for early cancer detection and innovative antibody microarrays for blood-based biomarker research. It operates through product segments such as PlasmaScan and Quantiplasma Antibody Libraries. PlasmaScan 80 / PlasmaScan380 antibody arrays contain 80 and 380 (respectively) different mABs each reacting with different epitopes of the human plasma proteome. QuantiPlasma antibody library, allow precise proteome profiling without sample labeling. BSI provides service such as sample preparation and mAB production and characterization. The company is partnered with Amundi Asset Management, Gedeon Richter, Northeastern University, Randox Laboratories, Ltd and NKTH among others. BSI is headquartered in Evry Cedex, France.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BioSystems International portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Akonni Biosystems Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis
- HeartWare International, Inc. (HTWR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Baxter International Inc. (BAX) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (B20) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- IRIS International, Inc. (IRIS) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Biotrin International - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Genera Biosystems Limited (GBI) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- KISCO International - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Eurocor GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis