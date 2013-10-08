Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) was announced concerning whether certain Biota Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Biota Pharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment of the Company’s 2007 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Biota Pharmaceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Biota Pharmaceuticals’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder from 1,157,978 to 4,157,978.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals.



Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $14.84 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 to $33.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, while its respective Net Loss increased from $4.53 million to $8.70 million.



Shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA0 closed on Oct. 7, 2013, at $4.12 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BOTA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com