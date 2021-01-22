Biotech Recruiters in an Expanding Industry – USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Whilst the COVID 19 pandemic has strained a multitude of industries over the past year, others have thrived. At a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%, the global biotechnology services industry is forecast to grow from $142.92 billion in 2019 to $4150.06 billion in 2020. After biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology services are the second largest industry. Its development is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to an advancement in research and development activities within the biotech sector.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific is proud to be the leading specialist life science recruitment agency for a vast scope of specialist life-sciences sectors. From medical engineering jobs to pharmacovigilance careers, research and development, medical communications jobs, regulatory, legal, and compliance and biometrics, the company offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the life sciences industry. Cities throughout the US, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, LA, Dallas, and San Francisco, require medical engineering specialists. EPM Scientific has over 750 consultants located globally in 12+ office locations, who undergo regular training in best-in-class recruiting technologies to ensure that applicants and clients are achieving optimum outcomes.



The scope of EPM Scientific extends over 60 countries worldwide and they are the preferred life science recruitment agency for 71 world-leading organizations as part of the Phaidon International Group. The business partners with companies from agile start-ups to corporate powerhouses of a variety of sizes to give applicants a wide range of options when it comes to selecting a company culture that fits them best. The organization's specialists are committed to helping applicants from source to hiring at each step of the recruiting process.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



There are a number of roles currently available through EPM Scientific, these include: Associate Clinical Project Manager, Analytical Scientist CMC, Sr Statistician, Sr Medical Writer, Head of Production & Research Operations, Associate Director [Biostatistics], and many more. The consultants at EPM Scientific are ready and waiting to provide applicants with unparalleled assistance and advice during the recruiting process, from source through to hire. Do not hesitate to get in touch today to find out how you can drive your next career forward or bring onboard business-critical talent.



