Biotech Recruitment and Telehealth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- A vast expansion in telehealth services has been one of the key developments in the American healthcare market over the past year. According to figures from research company PitchBook, there has been a huge increase in health businesses offering remote urgent care, virtual primary care and new wearable technologies to monitor patient health. As a result, the annual global telehealth market is forecast to burst through $300 billion by 2026, which is a fivefold increase since 2019. Currently, patient advocates and health leaders are putting pressure on the Biden administration to support a greater roll out of telehealth, as this has had such a transformative impact on access to - and experience of - medical care. Telehealth has many obvious advantages that translate into post-pandemic times too. It's more convenient for patients - and for staff - and can ensure greater access. Care needs to be taken to avoid fraud, maintain quality levels and ensure low-income patients don't get left behind.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences sector EPM Scientific supports biotech recruitment across the USA, as well as many other specialist fields, including R&D, commercial, clinical operations, clinical management and medical communications. The firm has established a presence across the country, including in major cities, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. EPM Scientific consultants develop a deep insight into the life sciences recruitment market, both on a national level in the USA and also internationally thanks to the firm being part of a 750-strong global workforce that reaches across 60 countries. EPM Scientific is also the go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group, providing support in biotech recruitment as well as a range of other specialist fields in countries all over the world.



EPM Scientific works with organizations looking to hire for greater resilience and growth, as well as individuals keen to make a career-defining next step, creating connections that help to solve the key challenge of talent. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions can be tailored to the individual need of the business to integrate strategies that get results. Central to the firm's success has been leveraging technology and ongoing training so that consultants are always up to date with the latest software and strategy and able to channel this into getting the best outcomes. EMP Scientific has built up an extensive database of mid-to-senior professionals over the years and developed connections across a broad spectrum of life sciences organizations. As a result, there are many exciting opportunities currently available via the firm in the USA, including: Medical Director [Oncology Business Affairs], Senior Marketing Director [Infectious Diseases], Clinical Study Associate II and Medical Writer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.