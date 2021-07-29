Biotech Recruitment Brings Talented Minds to Innovate Post Stroke Tests

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Successful biotech recruitment has the potential to change lives by bringing together talented minds with the organizations where innovation can happen. One prime example of this today comes from scientists who have been working on technology that would allow someone who is unable to speak to communicate via text on a screen. Results of the work by Scientists at the University of California were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine and show that tests on a patient with post-stroke anarthria and spastic quadriparesis were successful. The technology at the heart of this is electrocorticography (ECoG), which could be used to pioneer huge leaps forward in motor and speech control for those patients who are affected by a range of different neurological disorders, including ALS. ECoG is hugely innovative, using a subdural, high-density, multielectrode array placed directly on the exposed surface of the brain, and could be totally transformative for many patients' lives.



EPM Scientific has been working in life sciences and biotech recruitment since 2012, connecting the kinds of minds with the potential to pioneer exceptional and innovative solutions with the enterprises looking to make that happen. The firm is now a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences sector and has established itself with a presence nationwide that includes many vital locations across the country, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for businesses across the sector to fulfill key goals through recruiting for resilience and growth. The firm works with a full spectrum of different organizations, from start-ups and small businesses through to international conglomerates and global brands. As well as being a well-established presence for biotech recruitment in the USA, EPM Scientific has an international presence that extends across 60 countries - the firm is a supportive and well-resourced partner for individuals ready to take the next steps in life sciences careers.



The firm is also a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group, which brings a unique international dimension to the work that the firm does in life sciences. Consultants at EPM Scientific are encouraged to develop insight and understanding of the life sciences industry, locally and internationally. The team are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to help design and deliver the best possible outcomes for clients. During the pandemic the team continued providing the same exceptional level of support, switching to more agile modes of hiring and outreach to ensure that clients and candidates could continue to connect. There are many different opportunities available via EPM Scientific in the USA today, including Associate Director Global Evidence & Outcomes, Project Management of Clinical Operations, Product Labelling Specialist, Program Manager and Field Applications Scientist.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.