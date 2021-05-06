Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Biotech Seeds Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Bayer, DowDuPont, KWS SAAT, Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2027



Summary

About Biotech Seeds



Biotech seeds or genetically modified seeds are used in the agriculture sector. The deoxyribonucleic acid of the seeds is modified by genetic engineering.



analysts forecast the Global Biotech Seeds Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biotech seeds market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of corn, soybean, cotton, canola, and others.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



global biotech seeds Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

- Bayer

- DowDuPont

- KWS SAAT

- Limagrain

- Monsanto

- Syngenta



Market driver

- Global rise in the adoption of biotech seeds

Market challenge

- Growth of non-GMO crops market

Market trend

- Global rise in the demand for biofuels

Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

- Market ecosystem

- Market characteristics

- Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

- Market definition

- Market sizing 2017

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

- Bargaining power of buyers

- Bargaining power of suppliers

- Threat of new entrants

- Threat of substitutes

- Threat of rivalry

- Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CROP TYPE

- Segmentation by crop type

- Comparison by crop type

- Global biotech soybean seeds market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global biotech corn seeds market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global biotech cotton seeds market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global biotech canola seeds market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Global other biotech seeds market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market opportunity by crop type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRAIT

- Segmentation by trait

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

- Geographical segmentation

- Regiona



....Continued



