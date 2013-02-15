"Biotech Strategy 2012 - Licensing, Collaboration, and M&A Trends" - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Biotech Strategy 2012 - Licensing, Collaboration, and M&A Trends", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's Biotech Strategy 2012 - Licensing, Collaboration, and M&A Trends report analyzes 20 strategic deals struck by leading and promising biotech companies. The terms and strategic drivers of these deals are analyzed based on acquisition costs, strategic fit, potential revenues, competitive advantage as well as other measures to illustrate the strategies different companies are currently using to gain market share, increase shareholder value and bring innovative and life-saving products to the booming global pharmaceuticals market. This report is an essential source of information and analysis on global strategic deals involving the top players in the global pharmaceuticals market.
Scope
- The report provides full details of 20 significant deals from Q3 2011 to Q3 2012 involving promising biotech companies including deal terms and payment structure. The report provides analysis of the key drivers, trends, and strategies behind deals undertaken by biotech companies across important geographic regions including the US, EU, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and other emerging markets. The report covers the six major therapy areas of cardiovascular disease, central nervous system (CNS), diabetes and metabolic, immunology, oncology, and respiratory. The report contains expert insights on the corporate strategies of emerging biotech companies seeking competitive advantage in the pharmaceuticals marketplace.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Analyze and emulate the strategies that promising biotech companies are using to gain market share in the increasingly competitive global pharmaceuticals market.
- Understand the various factors considered when structuring deal terms in strategic acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and licensing.
- Identify potential takeover targets and partners, thereby maximizing your opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnerships.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the business regions and segments to maximize opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnerships.
