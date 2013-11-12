Biotechnology in Europe - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Biotechnology in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Biotechnology in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe biotechnology market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The biotechnology market consists of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products based on advanced biotechnology research.
- The European biotechnology market had total revenues of $79.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- Life sciences companies are increasingly targeting emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and others to supplement sales in the mature markets of U.S. and Europe.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $116.8bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the biotechnology market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the biotechnology market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key biotechnology market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe biotechnology market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe biotechnology market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe biotechnology market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe biotechnology market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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