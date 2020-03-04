Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Business Opportunities,Chain Structure Analysis and Industry Development Overview by 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.



Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.



Global Biotechnology Media, Sera, and Reagents Market: Overview

The branch of science dealing with the study of living organisms and their usage to make technological innovations is termed as biotechnology. Media is referred to as a nutrient growth substance that is provided in laboratory as well as research settings for the purpose of growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms as well as other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. A large number of culture media are present in the market for the survival and growth of various cell cultures in their incubation environment. They include classical media, lysogeny broth, serum free media, and chemically defined media. Additionally, sera are utilized as additional growth supplement factors due to the presence of hormones required for cell growth, proliferation, as well as cell differentiation. Moreover, a reagent is a substance that is utilized to stir a chemical reaction and often used to specify the presence of another substance.

Considerable rise in the biotechnological R&D pertaining to the development of biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for culture media, sera, and reagents market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries further boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential of misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market in the near future.



Global Biotechnology Media, Sera, and Reagents Market: Key Trends

The biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Factors propelling the growth of the biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market include less competition from generic or biosimilar drugs and technological advancements resulting in improvement in market growth. However, the demand for media, sera, and reagents is likely to slow down, owing to the requirement for precision-driven cell culture processes and difficulty in keeping a check on parameters such as aeration, humidity, temperature, and nutrients.



Global Biotechnology Media, Sera, and Reagents Market: Segmentation

The global biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market can be segmented into media, sera, and reagents. The reagent segment is anticipated to account for a key market share during the forecast period, owing to the wide applications of reagents in most biotechnological research such as cell culture, biopharmaceutical research, and others. In terms of end-user, the global biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market can be divided into research laboratories, academic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, and others. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to a substantial rise in R&D for the development of biopharmaceutical drugs and cancer research.



The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Global Biotechnology Media, Sera, and Reagents Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to constitute a prominent market share, owing to a signficant rise in health care investments by manufacturers and high R&D expenditure incurred by companies for the development of biotechnology media, sera and reagent. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of food allergies is fuelling the biotechnology media, sera, and reagents market.



By Type

Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Serum Free Media

Chemically Defined Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Sera

Fetal Bovine Sera

New Born Calf Sera

Others

Reagents

Antibiotics

DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents

PCR Reagents

Buffers

Others



By Application

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Others



By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institute

Research Laboratory

Others



Few TOC points :



CHAPTER 5: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET BY APPLICATION



5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cancer research

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Biopharmaceuticals

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Regenerative medicine & tissue engineering

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Other Applications

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Academic institute

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Research laboratory

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue….



