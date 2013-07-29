Biotechnology News Review: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA)



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) decreased -5.64% and closed at $18.57 on a traded volume of 3.97 million shares, in comparison to 2.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 3.69%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $3.43 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 184.69 million.



Will ARIA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients. The company focuses on commercializing Iclusig (ponatinib), a cancer medicine; and developing additional molecularly targeted therapies to treat patients with blood cancers and solid tumors.



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) plunged -5.04% and closed at $4.90 on a traded volume of 3.21 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.21 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.89 and $5.11.



Will EXEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases for the treatment of progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.



Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) dropped down -3.97% and closed at $1.21. So far in three months, the stock is up 37.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.75 and $9.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.26. Its introductory price for the day was $1.25, with the overall traded volume of 2.38 million shares.



Will CLSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted chemotherapeutic oncology drugs based on its proprietary heat-activated liposomal technology.



Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), after opening its shares at the price of $5.20, dropped -2.88% to close at $5.06 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, in comparison to 1.71 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $3.76 and $11.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.22. Its introductory price for the day was $5.20.



Will SNTA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs for treating severe medical conditions, including cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases. The company has two drug candidates in clinical trials for treating multiple types of cancer and various drug candidates in the preclinical stage of development.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/