Biotechnology Positive Runners: Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), InterMune Inc

Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR) increased4.63% and closed at $50.37 on a traded volume of 1.88 million shares, in comparison to 1.49 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 14.17%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $3.00 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 59.55 million.



Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, provides drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, nephrotic syndrome, and infantile spasms indications. It primarily offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for the treatment of acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis in adults; to induce a diuresis or a remission of proteinuria in the nephrotic syndrome without uremia of the idiopathic type or that due to lupus erythematosus; and as monotherapy for the treatment of infantile spasms in infants and children under two years of age.



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) soared 2.77% and closed at $14.08 on a traded volume of 2.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.34 and $14.27.



VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health.



EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) jumped up 0.99 % and closed at $13.22. So far in three months, the stock is up down 49.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.93 and $14.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.31. Its introductory price for the day was $13.10, with the overall traded volume of 2.21 million shares.



Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing diagnostic screening products for the early detection and prevention of colorectal pre-cancer and cancer. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA colorectal cancer screening test that is designed to detect pre-cancerous lesions or polyps, and each of the four stages of colorectal cancer.



InterMune Inc (NASDAQ:ITMN), after opening its shares at the price of $14.50, jumped up 0.47% to close at $ 14.83 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.56 million shares, in comparison to 1.55 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $7.21 and $14.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.90. Its introductory price for the day was $14.50.



InterMune, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies in pulmonology and orphan fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on therapies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive and fatal lung disease.



