Biotechnology Reagents Market by Technology (PCR, Cell Culture, Expression & Transfection, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Electrophoresis, & Flow Cytometry), Applications (Protein Purification, Gene Expression, DNA & RNA Analysis, &am

ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets Biotechnology reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to provide a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, diagnosis, bioscience, and education.



The biotechnology reagent market is vast; it consists of several technologies such as PCR, cell culture, IVD, expression and transfection, chromatography, spectrometry, electrophoresis, and flow cytometry. This report studies the biotechnology reagents market, by technology, end-users, and applications. The biotechnology reagents market, by technology studied in this report are segmented as life science reagents and analytical reagents; of which life science segment accounted for the largest share of 59.37% of the total market in 2011. The global biotechnology reagents market was valued at $40.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $59.3 billion by 2016; growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2011 to 2016.



The biotechnology reagents market is driven by the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research and commercial applications. The demand for biotechnology reagents is mainly dependent upon the growth of the biotechnology instrumentation market. The biotechnology instrumentation market continues to witness significant growth due to an increase in the number of biotechnology firms around the globe and increase in research and development expenditure by the biotechnology companies, thus augmenting the demand for biotechnology instruments. Continual product developments are being witnessed in various industries, such as pharmaceutical/bio-pharmaceutical, agri-biotech, and food and beverages; this is expected to facilitate market growth.



North America dominated the biotechnology reagents market with 46.28% share in 2011. Successful completion of the first phase of the Human Genome Project, ahead of schedule, has given rise in the U.S. reagent market. Investments, government funding, and new products are driving the reagents market in the U.S. The Asian market, however, shows greater opportunities, when compared to other regions, with the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2011 to 2016; due to increased research outsourcing activities in the life technology field.



Major players in the global biotechnology reagents market include Life Technologies, (U.S.), Bio-Rad (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Water Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Betcon Dickinson (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), and Abbott (U.S.).



Scope of the Report



This biotechnology reagents market report will enable strategic understanding of the following key segments of the market:



Global biotechnology reagents market, by technology

Life science

PCR



Master mixes

Kits

Individual reagent

Cell culture

Sera

Media and regents

IVD

Microbiology culture

Hematology

Immunoassay

Clinical chemistry

Molecular diagnostics

Expression and transfection

Analytical

Chromatography



By reagents type



Solvent

Chemical

Adsorbents

By types of chromatography

Liquid chromatography

Gas chromatography

Ion chromatography

Super critical fluid chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Proteomics

Drug discovery

Clinical testing

Genomics

Others

Electrophoresis

Gel

Dye

Buffer

Flow Cytometry

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

Global biotechnology reagents market, by applications

Protein synthesis and purification

Gene expression

DNA and RNA analysis

Drug testing

Biotechnology reagents market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This biotechnology reagents report forecasts the size of the market over a period of five years (2011-2016). The report analysis key trends of the market, and segments the biotechnology reagents market by segments and into various geographic regions, countries. It also discusses the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market and its sub markets. The report’s ‘Strategy’ section sketches the competitive landscape, featuring about 26 company profiles.



