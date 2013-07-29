Biotechnology Under Consideration: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Affymax, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AFFY)



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) increased 3.47% and closed at $7.46 on a traded volume of 6.12 million shares, in comparison to 7.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 184.73%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and its total outstanding shares are 290.88million.



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AFREZZA inhalation powder, an insulin that is in late-stage clinical investigation for the treatment of adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for the control of hyperglycemia.



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) plunged -2.42% and closed at $3.22 on a traded volume of 5.53 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.48million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.21%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.20 and $3.32.



Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) dropped down -5.64% and closed at $18.57 So far in three months, the stock is up down 2.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.35 and $25.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.60. Its introductory price for the day was $19.53, with the overall traded volume of 3.97 million shares.



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AFFY), after opening its shares at the price of $1.38, jumped up 9.02% to close at $1.45 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.56 million shares, in comparison to 757,278 shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $0.78 and $27.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.50. Its introductory price for the day was $1.38



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses. It offers OMONTYS (peginesatide) injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis.



