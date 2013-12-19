BioThermo Labs Launches T9 Testosterone Booster Supplement Exclusively on Amazon

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Testosterone is vital in developing muscle strength and mass, as well as fuelling sexual desires and increasing sexual performance. Testosterone is one of the most potent hormones created by the human body, but this production falters and reduces with age, making it harder for individuals to raise their level of testosterone sufficient to see the results they are looking for. BioThermo Labs has created a solution to this problem by releasing a supplement that uses natural ingredients to stimulate the body’s production of testosterone. The T9 Testosterone Booster has been released exclusively to the Amazon marketplace for fast and easy purchase and delivery to those who need a testosterone boost.



The product is brand new to the market, and its active ingredients have been demonstrated through clinical trials to increase the production of testosterone in the body, which itself improves the body’s ability to build muscle mass and strength as well as sexual appetite and performance. The product is made in the USA from all natural ingredients and comes with a money back satisfaction guarantee.



The T9 Test Booster has been listed exclusively on the Amazon marketplace where it comes replete with high quality imagery of the packaging, a detailed product description of what is included in the purchase as well as information on usage and user reviews.



A spokesperson for BioThermo Labs explained, “Following the success of our thermogenic fat burner CREMATE, we have created the T9 Testosterone Booster to provide the ultimate in natural testosterone supplement technology, using the purest ingredients in a combination that has been shown by science to boost testosterone, an essential process in improving athletic performance as well as sexual performance. The supplement can be used as a solution to limitations in either of these fields or simply to feel more powerful and energetic than ever before.”



About BioThermo Labs

BioThermo Labs specializes in creating high quality diet pills and nutritional supplements. BioThermo Labs is proud to present the strongest testosterone supplement for the year ahead, T9. The capsules in T9 contain only pure natural ingredients with no fillers and are available exclusively through the Amazon marketplace. The testosterone pill represents the most advanced metabolic technology currently available on the market. For more information please visit: http://www.amazon.com/T9-Testosterone-Booster/dp/B00H92E31O