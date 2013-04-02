Biotin 5000 Mcg, Natural Supplement That Helps Stimulate Hair Growth, Now Available on Amazon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Nutritional Sciences, a company dedicated in providing natural supplements, is now offering the popular supplement that helps hair growth and improves nail health Biotin 5000 mcg through Amazon. Biotin has become immensely popular since featuring on the Dr. Oz Show and the company reported that over 1 million supplements have already been shipped. Biotin 5000 mcg is also one of the rarest solutions for improving hair growth and reducing hair fall.



The media spokesperson of Nutritional Sciences quoted on the details of the product, “Finding effective hair growth supplements has been one of the most difficult tasks in the industry. Every major manufacturer is looking for a magic supplement that can solve woes of those who are losing hair. Biotin is one natural supplement that has shown positive results from its consumers. Since the supplement is 100% natural and contains no side effects many individuals have tried the product and have been surprised with the improved hair growth and nail health. Biotin 5000 mcg was also featured on the Dr. Oz Show and became one of the Top 100 Amazon Health and Personal Care products.”



According to the company’s specifications, the natural supplement is a water soluble B vitamin known as B7 or Vitamin H. The supplement’s purpose is to carry carbon dioxide throughout the body and process energy. Nutritional Sciences informed that Biotin contains Zero Fillers, Zero Binders and Zero Artificial Ingredients and thus is 100% natural.



One additional benefit that Nutritional Sciences is providing is the 100% 60-day money back guarantee. This is not a surprise as Nutritional Sciences have always offered a guarantee with their supplements. The guarantee and the fact that supplement is dominantly just hair vitamins for women and men alike has been considered as one of the best deals anywhere. Biotin is now available on Amazon, a fixed supplier of Nutritional Sciences products. Currently there is an offer for free shipping as well.



About Nutritional Sciences

Nutritional Sciences is one of the leading companies in providing various natural supplements. The company has been providing supplements for over 14 years and through their online platform, http://www.nutritionalsciences.com/, the natural supplements offered by them can be viewed. Nutritional Sciences supplements are known for being highly effective and safe.



For more information about Biotin, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of nutritionalsciences.com, please call at 860-243-3535 or email to admin@nutritionalsciences.com.