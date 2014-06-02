BioTrust IC-5 Is Being Hailed as a Real Weight Loss Supplement to Help People to Become Slimmer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- With the obesity problem increasing around the world with more than 2.1 billion people now obese and with America being the capital of the obesity problem, men and women are looking for ways to lose weight. According to health experts and leading health product review site, BioTrust IC-5 that is a weight loss supplement can help people to lose weight.



According to the claims behind the weight loss supplement, BioTrust IC-5 can help a person lose over 30lbs without changing their diet. Unlike other weight loss supplements on the market, BioTrust IC-5 does not have any side effects because all ingredients are natural.



supplementsreviews4u.blogspot.co.uk a well respected health supplement review website which reviews all the latest health supplements on the market has backed up the claims that BioTrust IC-5 can help people to lose weight.



BioTrust is a Texas-based company who produce natural health supplements to give people better health. They claim their latest health supplement can burn fat and turn carbohydrates to muscle instead of fat. The claims are backed up by supplementsreviews4u.blogspot.co.uk a well respected health supplement review website which reviews all the latest health supplements on the market



The weight loss supplement can copy the actions of insulin. By mirroring the actions of insulin, it increases the rate of glucose metabolism in the liver and muscle cells. This means the product reduces the absorption of sugar in the intestine. By having a blood sugar level low, the body will need to find another way to generate energy that means the body will turn to the fat and burn it to produce the energy it needs. With sugar being one of the biggest problems with obesity and with calls by health experts for less sugar to be put into food, BioTrust IC-5 is seen as a breakthrough to combat obesity.



Many health experts believe BioTrust IC-5 weight loss supplement is the real answer to turn the obesity battle on its head and help men and women to lose weight and become slimmer.



At just $69 per bottle, men and women who are looking for a real weight loss solution to become slimmer and healthy can try out the affordable weight loss solution.



For more details on BioTrust IC-5 and how it can help with weight loss, please visit http://reviewsninfo.com/biotrust-ic5



About BioTrust IC-5

BioTrust IC-5 is a weight loss supplement that can help men and women to lose weight without any side effects.