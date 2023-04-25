Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Bioventus Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BVS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Bioventus Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BVS stocks, concerns whether certain Bioventus Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose that Bioventus suffered from significant liquidity issues, that the Company's rebate practices were unsustainable, that accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company's business and financial prospects, that Bioventus maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting with respect to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates, and that all the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash impairment charge, could not timely file one or more of its financial reports, would have to amend one or more of its financial statements, and could not meet its financial obligations as they came due.



Those who purchased shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.