BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: BTAI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BTAI stocks, concerns whether certain BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity, that, as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board, that the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA, that the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA, that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



