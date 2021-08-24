Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Could Give More Power to Tax Cryptocurrency

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- The issue of taxes and cryptocurrencies is one that has received a lot of airtime - but not that much action - in recent years. However, now there is a real incentive to ensure that crypto investors are paying taxes when selling those investments, as Congress is considering strengthening reporting requirements. A bipartisan £1 trillion infrastructure bill contains a provision that would give more power to tax enforcement around transactions relating to digital assets, whether they are non-fungible tokens or cryptocurrencies. The provision is designed to ensure that details of transactions, including gains, losses and purchase price, are being fully reported to the IRS. Currently, there is a lot of unreported income where cryptocurrencies are concerned, in part because it's often not clear when transactions are occurring and investors may forget that these are actually taxable. The digital asset provisions of the bill have been included in it to help pay for the infrastructure package that the bill contains so are unlikely to be excluded or ignored.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, supporting organizations looking for the brightest talent and individuals keen to progress. Investor relations recruitment and careers is just one of the specialist areas in which consultants at the firm have deep insight and expertise. Other fields include risk management, financial technology, quantitative research and trading and legal and compliance. A combination of contract, permanent and multi-hire solutions are delivered to help make key connections in areas such as investor relations recruitment and careers, and to support this dynamic and forward-thinking sector. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has built a team with extensive knowledge of the subtleties of recruiting for banking and financial services. The firm's goal has always been to streamline the way that recruitment is handled, to simplify and optimize processes and achieve the best outcomes for all those involved.



Investor relations recruitment and careers is just one of the firm's areas of specialist expertise and a field that is particularly well supported by Selby Jennings' combination of nationwide and international reach. In the USA, the firm's network extends across the country to major hubs including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Selby Jennings is also able to bring a unique international dimension to the table as the firm is part of a global network that extends to 60 countries. It is also a member of the Phaidon International group, which makes it the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure up-to-the-minute expertise and market knowledge. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and receive extensive career support. There are roles available across the banking and financial services industry via Selby Jennings, including in investor relations recruitment and careers. These are just some of the opportunities currently open: Senior Associate [Modeling and Valuations], End User Support Engineer and Assistant General Counsel [Asset Management].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Investor Relations Recruitment and Careers visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.