Bipolar Story Told - from Suicidal to Amazon Best-Selling Author

Sylvia Meier, a Calgary mother of five, has been battling bipolar disorder her entire adult life. Now, after struggling with her own demons for so long, she's reaching out to bring hope to others who are going through the same struggle, and to raise awareness of the disorder.



“Bipolar disorder can create you, or it can kill you” states Meier.



A battle for her life brought her to the brink June 10, 2012. “I had all but lost my will to fight.” Meier explains “Mental illness can so easily rob you of your life.”



On June 10, 2013, Meier will celebrate the official release of her fourth book “My Bipolar World: A Collection Of Works By Sylvia Meier” ( http://amzn.to/12TF90W ) on the one year anniversary of her suicide attempt.



The book actually encompasses 3 books. As the title suggests it is actually a collection of Meier's written works. "Living Bipolar: Learning To Live With Bipolar Disorder,” "Bipolar Bits: Manic Madness To Depressive Depths," and "Lotta Bipolar Bits: Survivors Diary Of Living Bipolar."



“All in all, I simply wanted the series, the collection to show an insiders view of a very misunderstood illness. Yes, it is all in my head, but that transpires to all other aspects of my life as well.”



“I want the world to know “My Bipolar World” to understand the battles others with mental illness face and also to break the stigma associated with it.”



Meier's website http://www.MyBipolarWorld.com further explains her disorder, her battle with it, and her struggle to overcome it.



All four of Meier's books are currently available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats.



