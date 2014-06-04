BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) Markets, 2014-2021: Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- In this latest report on the BIPV markets NanoMarkets is updating is quantitative and qualitative assessments and outlooks for the building integrated photovoltaic market. We have been covering the BIPV market since 2007. In this latest report we examine the latest important technological and market developments as well as the various region specific factors shaping the market.



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While the last few years have been far from robust for the solar market there are reasons for companies and investors to view BIPV with some optimism.



TABLE OF CONTENTS:-



Executive Summary



E.1 Changes in Market Conditions for BIPV since Our Previous Report

E.2 Changing PV Material Mix

E.3 Opportunity Analysis and Roadmap by Type of BIPV Product

E.4 Opportunities for BIPV in End user Markets

E.3 Companies to watch in the BIPV Market

E.4 Opportunity Analysis by Country/Region

E.5 Summary of Eight-year Forecasts for BIPV



Chapter One: Forecasting Assumptions and Methodology

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Product segments and emerging trends

2.1 Emerging Trends in Non-Glass BIPV products

2.1.1 Roofing Overlay

2.1.2 Flexible Roofing

2.1.3 Monolithically integrated Roofing

2.1.4 Wall attached PV

2.1.5 BIPV Sliding

2.1.6 Curtain Walls

2.2 Emerging Technology Trends and its Impact on BIPV glass

2.2.1 Roadmap for the evolution of BIPV glass

2.2.2 Limitations of crystalline silicon for use in BIPV glass and its future

2.2.3 Current and future use of CIGS in BIPV glass

2.2.4 Current and future use of CdTe in BIPV glass

2.2.5 Future of OPV and DSC in BIPV glass

2.2.5 Encapsulation issues for BIPV glass

2.3 The aesthetics and architectural merits and de-merits of BIPV glass

2.4 Key points made in this chapter......



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The report addresses BIPV glass, roofing and siding and assesses the prospects for the competing underlying technologies including thin-film, OPV, DSC and c-Si. We include forecasts broken out by product, application, technology and region expressed in MW and units. The report also provides commentaries of the various leading key suppliers and industry influencers.



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