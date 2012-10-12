BIPV Roofing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- With the growing population and ever increasing need of power generation to satisfy the needs of this population, it has become extremely important to look out for alternative sources of energy. BIPV roofing is emerging as the best alternative energy source and hence, the future of this market seems to be extremely bright. Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) makes up an important part of photovoltaic market. Global BPIV market is expected to undergo annual growth rate of about 56% and reach the capacity of 11,392 megawatts over the year 2015. Building integrated photovoltaic roofing is the fastest growing segment of this market and it is expected to reach the capacity of 3197 megawatts over the year 2015 with the compounded annual growth rate of 51% during the forecasted period. BPIV market is experiencing new credibility as a result of well publicized and growing involvement of new market players in the industry.



Building integrated photovoltaic are the photovoltaic materials used instead of conventional building materials in construction of roofs, skylights, or facades. BIPV is becoming increasingly popular and largely incorporated in buildings as a source of electric power. It is offering advantages like compensation of initial cost by reducing the amount spent on building materials and labor required for construction of building. Such advantages are contributing to the growth of BIPV industry.



Market Segmentation



Based on Application



- Industrial Buildings

- Residential Buildings

- Commercial Buildings



Based in Product



- Roofing

- Glazing

- Shading

- Cladding

- Wall Integrated Solution

- Glass

- Facades

- Windows



Based on Technology



Crystalline Silicon



- Monocrystalline Silicon

- Multicrystalline Silicon



Thin Film Technology



- Amorphous Silicon

- Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

- Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

- Dye Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSCs)

- Organic Photovoltaic (OPV)



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Major geographies analyzed under this research report are



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report includes comprehensive analysis of industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, current market trends, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also provides analysis of recent developments in industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. This research report includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Centrosolar Ag, Dow Solar, Dyesol Ltd., Eagle Roofing Products Florida Llc., Ertex Solar GmbH, First Solar, Heliatek GmbH, Konarka Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Pythagoras Solar, Scheuten Solar, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.



